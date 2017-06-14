Keep official abuse of governance in check

Last week, India’s media was abuzz with reports of a meeting that did not take place — the one between officials of the Ministry of Finance and members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Around the same time, the sacked chief of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation deposed with candour about his interactions with US President Donald Trump, in the midst of a probe into whether the latter had obstructed justice. Both the events point to one question: What level of intervention by the “government” is ...