Keeping allies on tenterhooks

Nitish Kumar said he would continue to take decisions independently

Business Standard 

Janata Dal (United) boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kept his mahagathbandhan allies on tenterhooks all of Monday. While downplaying the differences within the Grand Alliance, he said he would continue to take decisions independently. While he saw no danger to the alliance at the moment, he said, “I can’t say what will happen in the future.” 

At a rally in Patna he came down heavily on Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and said the Opposition should not object to all government moves just for the sake of it. All this came a day after JD-U General Secretary Shayam Razak told the media that JD-U would not attend RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s “BJP hatao, desh bachao” rally in Patna on August 27 but the Chief Minister may do so in his personal capacity if invited by the RJD.

