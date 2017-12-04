Keeping it simple

Much was made of the simple wedding ceremony of the Bihar deputy chief minister’s son. There was no band or baraat; invitees were not offered lunch or dinner but a packet of laddoos. Invitations to the event were e-mailed or sent via Whatsapp. No gifts were accepted. A counter was kept for invitees to sign pledges that they would perform marriages without dowry, and another counter to pledge organ donation. Not sure if he was Modi's inspiration, but three years ago, in 2014, then social welfare minister of Karnataka, H Anjaneya, got his daughter married at a mass marriage function at Chitradurga, where more than 90 couples also tied the knot. While invitees were served a simple fare of rice, sambhar and payasam , Anjaneya gifted cows to many poor families.