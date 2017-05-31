Keeping US-India ties strong

India is nevertheless dependent on America's naval primacy in Asia to counter China in Indian Ocean

More than 100 days after Donald Trump became president of the United States, his protectionist, isolationist “America first” policy seems to have placed the Indo-US relationship in uncharted waters —whether Trump wants to stop Indian companies from using Indian workers on H-1B visas, or whether his administration merely offers worn-out advice to India and Pakistan about easing tension through dialogue. How much will India count with Trump? Soon after Trump’s inauguration last January, he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were quick to invite each other to ...

Anita Inder Singh