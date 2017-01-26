Kenneth Rogoff: The Trump deficit

Expect Donald Trump's administration to aggressively use budget deficits to fund its priorities

It is a post-financial-crisis myth that austerity-minded conservative governments always favour fiscal prudence, while redistribution-oriented progressives view large deficits as the world’s biggest free lunch. This simplistic perspective, while perhaps containing a grain of truth, badly misses the true underlying political economy of deficits. The fact is that whenever one party has firm control of government, it has a powerful incentive to borrow to finance its priorities, knowing that it won’t necessarily be the one to foot the bill. So expect US President Donald ...

Kenneth Rogoff