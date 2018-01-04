KFC borrows from Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet

In his tweet, Trump had said:
One brand that was quick to pick up the idea and post a real-time advertisement was fast-food chain KFC, which used the opportunity to take a dig at rival McDonald's.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
The Twitter handle of KFC UK & Ireland said:
McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 3, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU