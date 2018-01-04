JUST IN
The new normal
Business Standard

KFC borrows from Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet

One brand that was quick to pick up the idea and post a real-time advertisement was fast-food chain KFC

Business Standard 

Trump, KFC, burger

Social media has been abuzz with memes since US President Donald Trump's 'Nuclear Button' tweet to North Korea on Tuesday.

In his tweet, Trump had said:

One brand that was quick to pick up the idea and post a real-time advertisement was fast-food chain KFC, which used the opportunity to take a dig at rival McDonald's.

The Twitter handle of KFC UK & Ireland said: 
 
First Published: Thu, January 04 2018. 22:37 IST

