KFC borrows from Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “ is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Social media has been abuzz with memes since US President Donald Trump's 'Nuclear Button' tweet to on Tuesday.In his tweet, had said:One brand that was quick to pick up the idea and post a real-time was fast-food chain KFC, which used the opportunity to take a dig at rival McDonald's.The Twitter handle of UK & Ireland said: