'Kickback' instead of cashback

Thanks to the huge amount of information on the official website of the BSE, it receives a lot of visitors. A few years ago, the exchange started monetising the site by tying up with Google for advertisements. The ads featured on its site are automated, targeting mostly stock market participants. The downside is that sometimes there are unrelated ads and sometime big bloopers. One such ad by a local real estate developer became a source of mirth for visitors as it promised “kickbacks” to buyers instead of “cashbacks”.

