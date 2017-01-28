Kishore Singh: Glad it rained on Republic Day

I'm glad it rained on Republic Day but not on the parade

I’m glad it rained on Republic Day because it meant I could tell the boss, who dislikes to think his colleagues could be snoozing when they should be more gainfully employed schmoozing in the service of the company, that it was unfit weather for our site visit; that our planned meeting with department heads was unlikely to have a quorum given the vile condition of the roads; and that the damp might mean somebody catching a chill and spreading the virus, thereby doing more harm than good. He wasn’t pleased, but at least it meant I got to stay at home ...

Kishore Singh