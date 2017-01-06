Kishore Singh: The little joys to be thankful for

My father remembers a famine that his father used to tell him about

My father remembers a famine that his father used to tell him about

My father remembers a famine that his father used to tell him about, a terrible calamity that is the stuff of dynastic legend, not that families are given much to lending an ear to tales of past dread, preferring gossip or flirtations with celebrity and glamour. My grandfather underwent arduous times, but as in any good tale, triumphed and joined the British Indian army where he did well for himself, even being summoned to London to collect a medal that, if I am not wrong, has been purloined by my sister, though there are other claimants to that bit of memorabilia. What must it have ...

Kishore Singh