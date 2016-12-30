Kishore Singh: 'We're out of cash.' End of story

Sarla: “I have no money, what am I going to do?” Car parking attendant: “Sahib, change .” Wife to me: “I need you to go deposit some cash in the bank.” Son: “Dad, I’m taking your new currency notes.” Cook: “Madam, you can give me my advance salary for one year in old notes.” Daughter: “Mom, I’m taking your credit card.” Gardener: “The neighbours gave me Rs 2 lakh to deposit in my account. Do you think I should give it back?” Newspaper delivery boy: “What, you don’t have Paytm ...

Kishore Singh