Kith, kin, moles and motor cars

A silly spat between DGCA officials and pilots reveals more serious infractions

A silly spat between DGCA officials and pilots reveals more serious infractions

Airline pilots in India and the aviation industry in general had a busy time last week. In addition to their normal duties, many of them were engaged in a battle with senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials including joint DGCA Lalit Gupta, DGCA B S Bhullar and other officials of the aviation ministry. My own email and WhatsApp had so many messages, videos and even photographs, it was akin to witnessing the incidents like a fly on the wall. I have to say colourful language is not the preserve of only the pilots; the DGCA side didn’t do too badly ...

Anjuli Bhargava