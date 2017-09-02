Know thy frenemy

News that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has made it compulsory for new recruits to speak Mandarin, and the Tibetan dialect of it, highlights a key anomaly in India today. Knowledge of China — its rich cultural heritage, its political and economic institutions, even its language — is woefully inadequate. China is India’s biggest trading partner, a key rival for influence in Asia and, as the row over the frozen fastness of the Doklam plateau has indirectly accentuated again, a perpetual source of tension along the border. Beijing has adopted India’s adversary ...