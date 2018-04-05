Know thy PMO: How powerful is the office really and how does it function?

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has often been described as all-powerful; the latest example of its influence was demonstrated by the swift cancellation of the fake news norms by the information and broadcasting ministry. The PMO stepped in and the controversial guidelines were withdrawn.

The PMO is indeed powerful, we learnt once again, though by definition it is only meant to provide secretarial assistance to the PM. But how powerful is the office really and how does it function? A proactive disclosure by the government under the Right to Information Act (RTI) throws open a vast ...