When Minister of State (independent charge) of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan took oath in Hindi as Cabinet minister, President made him repeat one word to correct his pronunciation. Kovind made Pradhan repeat the word ‘sansoochit’, which the minister had initially pronounced it ‘samuchit’. When Kovind was Bihar governor, he had asked Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap to repeat the oath of office after he misread the Hindi word apekshit (expected) during the swearing-in ceremony of ministers.