Lake politics

This year’s heavy rainfall has had the desired effect on Bengaluru’s lakes, especially the Sadaramangala
lake in the IT belt
of Whitefield, more than half of which had dried up. And after the city got back its lake, thanks to excess rainfall this monsoon, the accompanying politics also got a fillip. The newly elected mayor Sampath Raj
has made cleaning up the lake a major priority. Sadaramangala
lake has multiple sewage lines dumping waste into it. Encroachments near the lake are a major problem too.
