Hold it steady
Business Standard

Lake politics

Sadaramangala lake has multiple sewage lines dumping waste into it

Business Standard 

This year’s heavy rainfall has had the desired effect on Bengaluru’s lakes, especially the Sadaramangala lake in the IT belt of Whitefield, more than half of which had dried up. And after the city got back its lake, thanks to excess rainfall this monsoon, the accompanying politics also got a fillip. The newly elected mayor Sampath Raj has made cleaning up the lake a major priority. Sadaramangala lake has multiple sewage lines dumping waste into it. Encroachments near the lake are a major problem too.
First Published: Mon, October 02 2017. 22:38 IST

