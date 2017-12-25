Lalu avatar?

JUST IN
Hindu mythology and compared Prasad with Lord Ram, the Pandavas and Raja Harishchandra

After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad was convicted in one of the fodder scam cases by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court last week, he had invoked Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King and Babasaheb Ambedkar in his tweets. A day later, party leaders placed Yadav on a different pedestal. At state party headquarters in Dibdih, RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh invoked 

“What was the fault of Lord Rama and the Pandavas that they were banished? What crime did Raja Harishchandra commit that he was forced to sell himself as a slave?” asked Singh.
