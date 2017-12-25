Lalu avatar?

After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad was convicted in one of the fodder scam cases by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court last week, he had invoked Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King and Babasaheb Ambedkar in his tweets. A day later, party leaders placed Yadav on a different pedestal. At state party headquarters in Dibdih, RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh invoked

Hindu mythology and compared Prasad with Lord Ram, the Pandavas and Raja Harishchandra. Like the legends of the satya, treta and dwapar yugas in Hindu mythology, Prasad had been prosecuted in kalyug for taking up the cudgels for the virtuous and the poor, he said.

“What was the fault of Lord Rama and the Pandavas that they were banished? What crime did Raja Harishchandra commit that he was forced to sell himself as a slave?” asked Singh.