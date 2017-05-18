Lalu chooses Priyanka over Rahul

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad plans to hold a mega rally on August 27 to urge people to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party and save the country (“BJP Bhagao Desh Bachao”). He has invited heads of most national Opposition parties to join him. When it came to the Congress, however, he had some reservations. He apparently told Congress President Sonia Gandhi that if she were unable to join the rally for some reason, she should consider sending her daughter Vadra. Those who know him well say Prasad has been somewhat peeved with Congress Vice-president since the time he publicly tore up a United Progressive Alliance government ordinance that sought to protect convicted lawmakers, effectively squashing fodder-scam-convicted Prasad’s hopes of contesting elections again.