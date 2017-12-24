Lalu's jail statistics

When Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Prasad (pictured) was declared guilty in a fodder scam case by a special CBI court last week, it paved the way for his ninth trip to It was also the 69-year-old politician’s fifth sentencing related to fodder scam cases and his third stint in Birsa Munda Central in Ranchi.

When he was first lodged in the in 2001, Yadav organised a huge cavalcade to follow him from Patna to Ranchi and addressed rallies along the route. In 2013, the RJD leader rode an elephant to the Soon after the sentencing this time, he posted a record of sorts, tweeting 11 times in 22 minutes.