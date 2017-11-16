Land banks: A lesson from history

At the recent annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, I was struck by the fact that every time a development-related issue was discussed — infrastructure, rehabilitation, resilient housing for disaster mitigation and others — the biggest challenge seemed to be land acquisition. Particularly for countries in South Asia and East Africa, this is a major concern.

In Africa, the land is typically owned by the tribe but in India individually-owned private plots of land in rural and urban areas are coming in the way of development projects. They need to ...