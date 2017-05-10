Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known to use social media with great success, greeted Moon Jae-in, the new South Korean President, via Twitter on Wednesday. Interestingly, the tweet was in Korean. In the message, Modi spoke about the partnership between the two countries and said he looked forward to meeting the newly elected president. Modi, who sends out tweets in several Indian languages during special events, has earlier posted in Japanese, Hebrew, Mandarin and Russian on the microblogging site.
Language of welcome
Business Standard May 10, 2017 Last Updated at 22:34 IST
http://mybs.in/2UVgl4L
