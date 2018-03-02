Large crimes are prevented when small crimes are efficiently pursued

How can we avoid episodes like the Nirav Modi scam? The bank blames rogue individuals and now that they have been arrested, presumably the problem will not recur. The government says the solution is toughness. “I want to make clear that the government will take stern action against irregularities related to economic matters,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added: “The system will not accept the theft of public money. That is the key to New Economy, New Rules.” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also threatened fire and brimstone: “Those who deviate ...