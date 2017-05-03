TRENDING ON BS
No rash reactions
Business Standard

Launch and deflect

French car maker Renault, Kwid is among the top 10 cars in India

Business Standard 

French car maker Renault, whose Kwid is among the top 10 (best selling) cars in India, shifted gears and did not follow the usual practice of sharing monthly sales numbers. The company skipped announcing sales figures for April, when it is learnt to have seen a decline vis-a-vis the same month last year. Instead, it sent out a release announcing the launch of a new petrol variant of sports utility vehicle, Duster.

