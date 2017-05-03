Launch and deflect

-
ALSO READRenault sees more steam in Kwid despite volume blips Kwid sales crosses 1.30 lakh units, says Renault Clash of the titans: Renault's Kwid skids on volume Riding on Kwid's success, Renault to make India its hub for small car R&D Ratan Tata's dream project Nano contributed to Renault's success, says CEO
-
French car maker Renault, whose Kwid is among the top 10 (best selling) cars in India, shifted gears and did not follow the usual practice of sharing monthly sales numbers. The company skipped announcing sales figures for April, when it is learnt to have seen a decline vis-a-vis the same month last year. Instead, it sent out a release announcing the launch of a new petrol variant of sports utility vehicle, Duster.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU