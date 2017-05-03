Launch and deflect

French car maker Renault, Kwid is among the top 10 cars in India

French car maker Renault, whose is among the top 10 (best selling) cars in India, shifted gears and did not follow the usual practice of sharing monthly sales numbers. The company skipped announcing sales figures for April, when it is learnt to have seen a decline vis-a-vis the same month last year. Instead, it sent out a release announcing the launch of a new petrol variant of sports utility vehicle, Duster.



Business Standard