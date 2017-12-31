Letters: Leaders are examples

Your editorial “Welcome respite” (December 29) is heartwarming. Great to learn that the two main political parties gave up their usual penchant for quibbling over petty politics and decided to “get down to business.” Every Indian would be glad to learn that our politicians are becoming mature and realising that the tax payers spend a huge some of money on the running of the Parliament. So, instead of bickering and mud slinging, they should be using every minute in debating crucial issues so that important legislations are not delayed unneccessarily. Efforts at “bridging of the chasm between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress” is a welcome sign towards healthier and meaningful Parliament sessions ahead.



It is indeed sad to know that the Parliament has worked a mere 57 days so far in 2017. How can the leaders expect official machinery to work hard unless they set a personal example. What’s more disappointing is to read that “less than 30% of the bills were scrutinised by the standing committees.” Passing key bills without proper in-depth scrutiny doesn’t bode well for our systems — the bedrock of our democracy and the pride of our nation. This needs to be checked immediately. If it comes to choosing, we will rather have ‘tardy passage of legislation’ rather than rushing through shoddily drafted bills getting passed without the eagle-eyed examination of our experienced parliamentarians who serve on some of these crucial committees.



