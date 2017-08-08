Leaders of integrity

With reference to the Chinese whispers item, “Keeping friends guessing” (August 8), it is shameful to see major political parties and politicians playing dirty politics over seats in Gujarat when the state is in the midst of a flood.

Although India got independence from the British, it has not lived up to the expectations of its freedom fighters and framers of the Constitution. With a rich culture, history and abundant natural and mineral resources, India is counted among the developing countries of the world. But even after 70 years of Independence, the country has not been able to do away with reservations, caste system, poverty, unemployment and religious barriers.

One of the main reasons for this pathetic state of affairs is that politicians and leaders could not rise above politics of religion and caste and played havoc with the economy and society. From the lowest level of administration to the highest level, corruption hampered the growth of the economy and the exchequer’s money was usurped by dishonest politicians. Even as people are unemployed, poor, homeless and ill, lawmakers are living more luxuriously than kings and emperors of the past. Politics has become an easy way to make money.

Every five years when there are elections, people vote for change and hope that the new government will work for their benefit. But almost every government has played the caste and religion card for its own benefit and hardly worked for the betterment of the people. Most administrative decisions are taken with an eye on electoral gain. Hence, governments both at the Centre and in the states were busy with freebies/reservations/concessions instead of long-lasting reforms.

Education and health, crucial to a country’s progress and development, have hardly been paid attention to, and hence their pathetic state. Educated youth, information technology professionals and doctors are migrating to other countries in search of better prospects. Instead of being harnessed for the country, India’s youth power is contributing to brain drain. The country is in urgent need of leaders of integrity.

