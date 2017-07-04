Learn to be efficient

India must try to emulate Israel's excellence in water use

Since the establishment of diplomatic links between India and Israel in 1992, relations between the two countries have steadily evolved into a multi-dimensional partnership. Narendra Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel and his meeting with his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, can be expected to deepen mutual cooperation in areas such as macroeconomic management, trade liberalisation, environment protection and the fight against terrorism. Such a push will stimulate bilateral trade and investments that have remained more or less static. For instance, defence ties between ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment