Learn to be efficient

Since the establishment of diplomatic links between India and Israel in 1992, relations between the two countries have steadily evolved into a multi-dimensional partnership. Narendra Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel and his meeting with his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, can be expected to deepen mutual cooperation in areas such as macroeconomic management, trade liberalisation, environment protection and the fight against terrorism. Such a push will stimulate bilateral trade and investments that have remained more or less static. For instance, defence ties between ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?