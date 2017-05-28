TRENDING ON BS
'Learning' from each other

Kapil Mishra is wielding the mobile phone in what he claims is his fight against corruption

In 2013, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal sought people’s views on whether to form a government in Delhi with the Congress’ support or to seek re-election via SMS and missed calls. Once again in 2016, he fell back on the ubiquitous mobile phone to seek the opinion of Delhi citizens on his car rationing experiment. Taking a leaf out of Kejriwal’s book, his bête noire Kapil Mishra is wielding the mobile phone in what he claims is his fight against corruption. An SMS, purportedly sent by the AAP member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and former minister, doing the rounds says: “Bhrashtachar ke khilaf iss ladai me mera saath dene ke liye kripya iss number par missed call kare: (To support me in this fight against corruption please give a missed call on this number) 7863037300.”

