Left is on political deathbed but its economic ideology still rules India

My first exposure to the Indian Left was the cricketing equivalent of a first ball duck. As a journalism student in 1975 I lost a 10-rupee bet with the lone Comrade, in fact a near-Naxal, on whether E M S Namboodiripad was dead or alive. I obviously thought he was dead.

Much later, while doing my first story out of Kerala (with the dada journalist Ramesh Menon there), on the Left government’s literacy programme, I finally came face-to-face with E M S, then general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M). I told him about the lost bet. He offered ...