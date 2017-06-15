Lesser-known facts about GRP and RPF

Significant differences exist in terms of scope, jurisdiction, functions and personnel requirements

Significant differences exist in terms of scope, jurisdiction, functions and personnel requirements

Here is a quote from a single-bench order of Chhattisgarh High Court in 2014. “Proviso contained in Section 8(1) of the Act, 1966, came to be considered by the Supreme Court in the case of the state of Uttar Pradesh versus Durga Prasad and it has been held that the inquiry conducted by an officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) under Section 8(1) of the Act cannot be deemed to be an investigation for the purpose of Section 162 of the Code... Thereafter, in Balkishan A Devidayal versus state of Maharashtra, it has been held that officer of the RPF conducting an inquiry under ...

Bibek Debroy