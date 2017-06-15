Lesser-known facts about GRP and RPF

Here is a quote from a single-bench order of Chhattisgarh High Court in 2014. “Proviso contained in Section 8(1) of the Act, 1966, came to be considered by the Supreme Court in the case of the state of Uttar Pradesh versus Durga Prasad and it has been held that the inquiry conducted by an officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) under Section 8(1) of the Act cannot be deemed to be an investigation for the purpose of Section 162 of the Code... Thereafter, in Balkishan A Devidayal versus state of Maharashtra, it has been held that officer of the RPF conducting an inquiry under ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?