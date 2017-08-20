Lesson from Mistry, Sikka exits: India Inc fumbles in succession

The Tata-Mistry boardroom battle and NR Narayana Murthy’s prolonged tiff with the Infosys board have had one common outcome. An insider has been named at the helm of affairs, albeit on an interim basis. N Chandrasekaran, one of the youngest CEOs in the Tata group, was selected to become the next chairman of Tata Sons in January this year. At Infosys, chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao, who has been with the group since 1986, was appointed the interim CEO and managing director, replacing outgoing incumbent Vishal Sikka. Perhaps herein lies the answer to dismal succession ...