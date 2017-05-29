Lesson from the H C Gupta case

There should be separate cadres for the district and policy management functions of the IAS

There should be separate cadres for the district and policy management functions of the IAS

The conviction and sentencing of H C Gupta, former coal secretary, by a CBI court for corruption has upset the IAS greatly. That’s fine, and is as it should be. But what is surprising – or perhaps not – is that despite the IAS being the most powerful trade union in the country, their association has not threatened a strike. Indeed, except for one or two articles in the newspapers, at the individual level every officer seems to have accepted the conviction of a man who they all say is as honest as the former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh ...

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan