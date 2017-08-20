Lesson in imbroglio

The imbroglio at reminds one of the blinding insights of the management savant, Peter Drucker, who said that culture eats strategy for breakfast in the corporate context.

After the founders had run through their terms as managing directors and chief executives at Infosys, the world’s most reputed and expensive headhunter was tasked with selecting the successor. The headhunter came up with tech wizard and then SAP rising star, No one, not even the founders, had any doubt about continuing its journey under Sikka. Did the best brains in the business ignore the dictum that unless a CEO and the company he leads are a perfect culture fit, the experiment has little chance of success? The situation at proves the dictum even more.

K K Krishnan, Greater Noida

