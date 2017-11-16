Lessons for IndiGo

Just 10 days ago, IndiGo was on top of the world when it announced that it would achieve the 1,000- flights-per-day mark in December.

The celebratory mood was evident from the airline’s statement that each of its flight represents an “opportunity for millions to chase their dreams”. Two days later, it was a different story altogether, with India’s largest airline finding itself in the midst of its biggest battle so far to save its reputation as a customer-friendly organisation. This happened after images of a few of its employees beating up an elderly ...