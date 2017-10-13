Lessons from Hollywood

The question that most people are asking in America is: How? How is it possible that Harvey Weinstein, the legendary co-founder of Miramax Films, could have survived so long as an egregious sexual predator? How long have his many friends and associates — from his brother and fellow Miramax founder, to actors such as Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, to Democratic Party politicians — known about Weinstein’s activities? Did they not know? Did they look away? Weinstein has been accused of aggressive sexual behaviour from as far back as the early 1990s. The multiple ...