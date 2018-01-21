Lessons from the 2007 financial market crisis

As curtains came down on the year 2017, the markets have given investors much to celebrate since the dark hours of the financial crisis of 2007. It is important to look at the crisis as a catalyst that helped us learn and transform over the years.

Here are some of the learnings from the crisis. Learnings from economy/policy viewpoint: First, notwithstanding the soundness of domestic economic policies, a country can get impacted due to crisis in other countries given the inter-linkages in the global economy. Second, fiscal consolidation is important in good times to create room for ...