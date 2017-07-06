Let apex court prevail

The Supreme Court wants the government to allow the public to exchange banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes one more time. There are a significant number of citizens who could not or did not exchange the banned notes before December 30, 2016.

The apex court has criticised the government for not allowing the exchange of notes till March 31, 2017, as was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on November 8, 2016. People had taken for granted that the government and/or the Reserve Bank of India would allow the exchange of banned notes till March 31.

It is unbecoming of a government to eat its own words. May the Supreme Court prevail upon the government to allow the exchange of the scrapped notes and bring cheer to citizens.

Ramanath Nakhate, Mumbai

