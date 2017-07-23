Let's not jump the gun

With reference to the editorial, “Presidential prerogatives” (July 21), President-elect Ramnath Kovind’s overwhelming victory in the just concluded poll indicates that it was marked by considerable cross-voting, which is also a pointer to his “acceptability” across party lines.

However, as rightly observed in the editorial, astute mobilisation by the ruling coalition in Kovind’s favour made things smoother for him. Congratulations to him.

While Opposition parties got together to project former Lok Sabha Speaker as their unanimous candidate for presidency, they could clearly see the writing on the wall.

The editorial has liberally quoted several instances when the incumbent president had refused to toe the line of the executive and taken an independent view of an emerging situation. Kovind is unlikely to conform to a template in which the president’s role is purely ceremonial and, essentially, subordinate to that of the executive.

Yet, the president might find it difficult to insulate himself from the pressure tactics of the Narendra Modi government. After all, how can he be at loggerheads with the government that has given him the post of president? He would never like to be seen as a stumbling block in the government’s ambitious plans and initiatives, more so when Opposition parties have been opposing him.

We should not draw any conclusions about will he, won’t he at an initial stage. Let him cross the bridge when he comes to it.

S Kumar New Delhi

