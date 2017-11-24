Let the Padmavati story be told

The Rajput is quick to anger (but also easy to placate). Growing up in a family descended of warriors, the casual interface of Rajputana history with associations of family honour and chivalry was commonplace at clan gatherings.

Popular cinema at the time was critical of, and lampooned, the royals — the actor Pran essayed many such roles — but neither the popular press, nor the Rajputs themselves, gave it undue consideration. So, this controversy around “Padmavati” is the more astounding, yet, hardly surprising. When the Deorala Sati occurred near Jaipur, the ...