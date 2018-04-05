Letter to BS: BJP MPs to return 23-day salary over Parliament disruptions

Apropos “No work, no pay: to return 23-day salary over Parl disruptions” (April 5). It is almost unbelievable to hear that Members of (MP) from the Treasury benches have thought it wise to forgo 23 days worth of salary and allowances (for Part-II of the Budget Sesion) to protest the Opposition mandated mindless disruption in both houses of





Such a move could be a way of displaying ‘Gandhigiri’ aimed at belittling the highly defiant Opposition before the public. It is well known that could carry out very little business as the Opposition insisted on slogan shouting apart from rushing to the Well of the House in a desperate bid to present themselves as deeply concerned about issues of importance. One wishes they had pro-actively engaged the government in meaningful debates and discussions on the floor of the House instead of taking recourse to log-jamming the frequently. This political melodrama went on even while the parliamentary proceedings were being telecast live.

Vinayak G, Bengaluru

