JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: What to make of reversal of fortunes for BJP in by-elections
Business Standard

Letter to BS: BJP needs to rethink strategy ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The UP results, coming close on the heels of bypoll losses in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh recently are ominous signs for the BJP

Business Standard 

The Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party combine managed to knock the wind out of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s sails by winning the Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.

What is remarkable about this success is that the BJP was humbled at its strongholds in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The BJP has attributed the loss to “low turnout” and “overconfidence” but there is no doubt that it lost out against a determined Opposition. The UP results, coming close on the heels of bypoll losses in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh recently, as well as the lone Lok Sabha bypoll for the Araria seat in Bihar where the party was defeated badly, are ominous signs for the BJP and it would do well to rethink its strategy ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002 Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

First Published: Sun, March 18 2018. 23:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements