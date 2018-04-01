Letter to BS: Brouhaha over ball tampering by the Australian cricket team

This refers to “The gentleman’s game” (March 31). The brouhaha over by the Australian cricket team is a welcome endorsement of the rules of the sport and admonishment of indulgence in gamesmanship on the cricket field. However, the out of proportion outrage by certain sections of media and cricket enthusiasts is disheartening as it acknowledges the art of ball-tampering and not the skills required to swing and seam the ball to dismiss a batsman.

The Australian team’s display of unsportsmanlike behaviour is outright condemnable and deserves strict punitive action. The International Cricket Council should learn from this episode and indulge in a meaningful debate with all the stakeholders to restore dynamics between the batsmen and the bowlers instead of painting any action on the part of the bowler in a villainous garb.

Shreyans Jain New Delhi

