Letter to BS: Bypoll results show united opposition can defeat BJP

The Opposition's approach should be to come forward with agreed principles and protect the Constitution of India

The latest defeat of the Bharatiya Janata arty (BJP) in the three Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar can have wide ramifications especially in the run up to the 2019 general elections and the ensuing state elections. An equally important message is being delivered to the Opposition.

It is absolutely necessary to oppose anti-people policies. These basic and fundamental task of change cannot be carried out by any political outfit but a determined Opposition. The Opposition’s approach should be to come forward with agreed principles and protect the Constitution of India. S K Khosla, Chandigarh

First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 22:09 IST

