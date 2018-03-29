Letter to BS: Centre's GST collections have improved in February

The editorial “Successful roll-out” (March 29) pays a well-deserved compliment to the for achieving the required of (GST) in its introductory year itself. The was a bold disruption in the Indian economy that needed both political will and financial prudence to make it work. The intervened as soon as bottlenecks were discovered. The corrective action would not have been possible if the states had not co-operated. The failed to get due recognition because it came in quick succession to demonetisation and people were unprepared for the double blow.

Y G Chouksey Pune

