Letter to BS: Centre's GST collections have improved in February

The editorial “Successful roll-out” (March 29) pays a well-deserved compliment to the government for achieving the required revenue realisation of Goods & Services Tax (GST) in its introductory year itself. The GST was a bold disruption in the Indian economy that needed both political will and financial prudence to make it work. The government intervened as soon as bottlenecks were discovered. The corrective action would not have been possible if the states had not co-operated. The GST failed to get due recognition because it came in quick succession to demonetisation and people were unprepared for the double blow.
Y G Chouksey Pune
