JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Opposition must unite against BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha polls
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Centre's GST collections have improved in February

The corrective action would not have been possible if the states had not co-operated

Business Standard 

The editorial “Successful roll-out” (March 29) pays a well-deserved compliment to the government for achieving the required revenue realisation of Goods & Services Tax (GST) in its introductory year itself. The GST was a bold disruption in the Indian economy that needed both political will and financial prudence to make it work. The government intervened as soon as bottlenecks were discovered. The corrective action would not have been possible if the states had not co-operated. The GST failed to get due recognition because it came in quick succession to demonetisation and people were unprepared for the double blow.

Y G Chouksey Pune

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Thu, March 29 2018. 22:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements