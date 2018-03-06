Letter to BS: China is making helipads in Doklam area, says Sitharaman

-
China is making helipads in Doklam, according to revelations by the defence minister herself. An intriguing aspect in the Chinese style of salami slicing is that they take the initiative and we only react. In Doklam, the territory under question is in Bhutan and yet the Bhutanese government is silent.
Why? What is needed is for the Indian army to identify three or four topographically strategic places in Bhutan and occupy them. If Bhutan protests, demand a similar stand against the Chinese. Does the Army have the strategic thinking and wherewithal for this and if so, will the government have the political courage for the go-ahead? What we need is another General Sundarji whose strategy took the game to the Chinese in the Sumdorong Chu incident in 1987 and he not only matched but checkmated them. He was the last military thinker we had.T R Ramaswami Mumbai
