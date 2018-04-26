Letter to BS: China's aspirations aren't the problem, but its methods are

This refers to “Dealing with China’s high-tech ambitions” (April 26). The ambition to prosper globally is natural for any country. Although it cannot be concluded that all members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) totally conform to rules. There is a general consensus for fair market competition. is an enigma in this regard as it looks towards its internal growth requirements for economic development at the cost of international trade relations. Although it is no crime by to aim for maximum economic self-sufficiency growth by 2025, its international approach in this regard is dubious. It mingles politics with commerce.

Its economy progresses more through its portrayal of external political threat than free trade relations. To seek technological knowhow of other nations without sharing its own is neither equitable nor in conformity with bilateral undertakings among the members. It is not justified to promote growth of its own economy by damaging the development interests of another. Further, does not have a reliable internal political opposition to control commercial policy and maintain a trustworthy international image. Although a heavy budget for internal economic development is natural for any country, international principles in trade and commerce should not be compromised to suit the internal economic convenience of any member. The international body will be deemed redundant if this happens. Not to forget, the raising of tariffs with other trading nations to counter US trade policies will only upset the global trade markets of all countries including itself.





C Gopinath Nair Kochi

