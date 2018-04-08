Letter to BS: China's support to Pak exhibits hostile stance towards India

This refers to “Are we rethinking China right” (April 6). China has been an enigmatic neighbour of India since the 1962 war. However, one thing is certain, it combines political power with commercial opportunity. No agreement between India and China has really withstood the test of time. China has also strengthened its economy over the years and has strong trade relations globally. It can compete effectively in international markets. China’s support to exhibits a hostile stance towards India. The political leanings of the new Maldives dispensation are also pitched against India with the Chinese support. The natural resources of the exclusive economic zone of India will be indirectly exploited by both China and Pakistan, who may claim to be in international waters. Chinese intrusion into the Indian sub-continent via the sea route will be politically provocative. It will also be a simultaneous threat to our national security.





The escalation of political differences between India and China will not be in the Indian national interest both economically and politically. Simultaneously, our sovereignty should not be disregarded and our international political stance should not be totally defensive. In short, China should not be allowed to interfere in our economic and political agenda. We should not bend backwards. The given circumstances warrant a continuous exchange of dialogue between the two countries to widen the area of cooperation to first create an economic and trade balance in order to ensure a congenial political atmosphere. Finally, our internal political agenda should not come in the way of our international stance where we should defend our government policies as a sovereign nation.



Gopinath Nair, Kochi

