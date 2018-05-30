Letter to BS: Don't grossly underpaid PSB bankers deserve a better deal?

It is unfortunate that the government has failed to accede to the genuine demands of the employees of for a fair and just prompting a two-day nationwide strike. It may be recalled that the were the real heroes during the two-month period, meeting the expectations of the huge crowds thronging their doors and working late into the night despite severe odds.

Who can forget the huge number of Jan Dhan accounts opened by public sector undertakings nationwide at the insistence of the government, the balance of which rose by Rs 270 billion? in the public sector are also grossly underpaid compared to their peers in the private sector despite putting up with the same kind of pressures.

Besides, discharge a range of duties like pension payment, servicing small customers, disbursing farm loans etc, the size and scale of which is mind-boggling and take up considerable time and energy. Don't they deserve a better deal?

N J Ravi Chander Bengaluru

