Letter to BS: For UP's Chief Minister, justice is a selective weapon

With reference to “Political judgement” (March 27), it is tragic that on the one hand UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is eliminating criminals on the ground, and on the other his government just withdrew the Muzaffarnagar-Shamli riot cases of 2013 because many of his colleagues from the Bharatiya Janata Party were found to be involved in it. This follows the withdrawal of cases against him.
The investigation is generally shoddy in such cases because state police toes the line of the party in power. If the state government does not change its approach and tries to protect men from the ruling party, the court has to intervene and protect the rights of riot victims.
