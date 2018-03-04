Letter to BS: Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill is a welcome step

-
This refers to “Govt gets tough on economic offenders” (March 2). It is a welcome step. Admittedly this government has brought in several big ticket structural economic reforms like demonetisation and GST. Such measures have a long gestation period and will definitely show excellent results in the long run. People are however looking for immediate results; they want to see something concrete now.
These expectations have now assumed greater urgency after the devastating Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. The government must act before time runs out. The general election of 2019 is like a board examination for the government that cannot afford to flounder at the moment. The current scenario is akin to a pre-board examination which are often tough for students but also reassure those who do well on time. This is perhaps a great opportunity for the government to assert its claims of being action-oriented and having zero tolerance towards corruption.Prompt attachment and auction of the properties belonging to fugitive economic offenders, regulating auditors, tightening up of the working of errant public sector banks are all measures that can show quick results and give the government some ammunition for the big battle of 2019. Krishan Kalra Gurugram
