Letter to BS: Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill is a welcome step

This refers to “Govt gets tough on economic offenders” (March 2). It is a welcome step. Admittedly this government has brought in several big ticket structural economic reforms like and Such measures have a long gestation period and will definitely show excellent results in the long run. People are however looking for immediate results; they want to see something concrete now.

These expectations have now assumed greater urgency after the devastating (PNB) scam. The government must act before time runs out. The general election of 2019 is like a board examination for the government that cannot afford to flounder at the moment. The current scenario is akin to a pre-board examination which are often tough for students but also reassure those who do well on time. This is perhaps a great opportunity for the government to assert its claims of being action-oriented and having zero tolerance towards corruption.