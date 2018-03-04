JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Fugitive Bill: Letter to BS on govt getting tough on economic offenders
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill is a welcome step

This is perhaps a great opportunity for the government to assert its claims of being action-oriented and having zero tolerance towards corruption

Business Standard 

This refers to “Govt gets tough on economic offenders” (March 2). It is a welcome step. Admittedly this government has brought in several big ticket structural economic reforms like demonetisation and GST. Such measures have a long gestation period and will definitely show excellent results in the long run. People are however looking for immediate results; they want to see something concrete now.

These expectations have now assumed greater urgency after the devastating Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. The government must act before time runs out. The general election of 2019 is like a board examination for the government that cannot afford to flounder at the moment. The current scenario is akin to a pre-board examination which are often tough for students but also reassure those who do well on time. This is perhaps a great opportunity for the government to assert its claims of being action-oriented and having zero tolerance towards corruption. Prompt attachment and auction of the properties belonging to fugitive economic offenders, regulating auditors, tightening up of the working of errant public sector banks are all measures that can show quick results and give the government some ammunition for the big battle of 2019. Krishan Kalra Gurugram

First Published: Sun, March 04 2018. 23:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements