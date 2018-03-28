Letter to BS: Government should ensure digital independence of its citizens

-
This refers to “The Facebook conflict” (March 28).
The alleged scandal involving Cambridge Analytica’s use of personal data of Facebook users has brought to light the vulnerability of digital citizens to theft of their digital identities and misuse of a powerful infrastructure like Facebook as an instrument of data-based mass surveillance.The government should take up this issue with all seriousness and intervene with regulatory safeguards that should include, but not be restricted to, a technology agnostic law, informed and meaningful consent, accountability of data controller, statutory authority for enforcement, and penalties for wrongful data processing. It is imperative for the government to ensure digital independence of its citizens and allay any fear of vulnerability by prioritising the strictest protection of their privacy.
Shreyans Jain New Delhi
