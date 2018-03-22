JUST IN
Letter to BS: What's needed for effective water management
Letter to BS: Govt okays Modicare with budgetary support of Rs 160 bn

It would be prudent to examine the practicability of the scheme

Modicare, Healthcare

Apropos “Cabinet approves Modicare” (March 22), one must applaud the much-needed initiative by the government for the poor. Hopefully this step would be the precursor to a full-fledged universal healthcare for the country. However, it would be prudent to examine the practicability of the scheme.

The present provisioning for the poor seems inadequate. The government should reduce the number of people covered for the present. Besides the “big challenge of integrating the central and state schemes” as the authors have pointed out, let us not spread it too thin to become a non-starter. Krishan Kalra, Gurugram

First Published: Thu, March 22 2018. 21:59 IST

